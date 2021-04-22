Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.

BC budget: Deficit to be expected, but what’s the way out, MLA Clovechok asks

Reactions to the BC budget that came down this week have been varied, and as is to be expected, opposition parties have some issues with it.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) says he understands that we are in a pandemic, and running a deficit is not unexpected.

“The deficit is $19.5 billion and that’s fine. We’re in a pandemic,” he said. “What’s concerning me is there’s no exit strategy. There’s no jobs plan, how do you generate investment? Yes, we have debt because of the pandemic but how are we going to get out of debt?”

As for how the budget affects the riding, Clovechok has a number of concerns such as cuts to the Ministry of Forests, the Ministry of Mines and Tourism, all of which are crucial to this area.

“They say there’s support for tourism, what does it look like?This has a huge impact on Columbia River Revelstoke.

“When does the $10 daycare kick in? The rental rebate? For rural BC there’s not a lot.”

He also questions cutting any funding from health care at this time.

However, Clovechok says there are some positives as well.

“After five years, we are finally putting money into mental health and that’s critical. Reconciliation is in this budget and so is connectivity. These are the highlights for me.”

There is a lot more to dig into in the budget document and Clovechok says they will be drilling down to have a hard look at things as opportunities to speak to the various Ministries arise.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
