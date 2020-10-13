A coalition of conservation groups is calling for changes to wildlife and habitat management. File photo

BC conservation coalition demands changes for wildlife

A coalition of environmental and conservation groups is calling on the next provincial government for improved wildlife management policies to help reverse declining populations.

In a statement, the Fish, Wildlife and Habitat Coalition, which includes Wildsight, is demanding that action be taken on wildlife populations, as a number of ungulate species such as mule deer, elk and mountain caribou, among others, have faced significant declines in recent years.

“British Columbia is known all over the world for its diverse landscapes and unparalleled biodiversity that once included plentiful populations of fish and wildlife. However, a lack of investment in wildlife management, combined with the impacts of resource extraction and a growing human population has severely reduced a number of species and is jeopardizing the future of B.C.’s natural legacy,” stated the coalition.

The coalition includes a number of conservation groups, such as the BC Wildlife Federation, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers BC, Guide Outfitters Association of BC and many more, which represent 188,000 members and 54,000 supporters, according to a Wildsight news release.

“Wildlife are in trouble, and the politicians need to stand up and take action,” said John Bergenske, Conservation Director for Wildsight, a signatory to the Fish, Wildlife and Habitat Coalition’s statement. “We are calling on the Province to prioritize the conservation of wildlife and habitat and to bring in legislation that includes objectives for habitat.

“This will support recovery of populations and ensure that we do not slip into endangered species recovery across the province. Legislation will ensure equal footing for our mountains, rivers, lakes, forests, fish and wildlife.”

Specifically, the coalition is calling for sustained and dedicated funding to wildlife and habitat management priorities.

“Fish, wildlife and habitat cannot rely on annual allocation from the Treasury Board, therefore Government must create a permanent endowment for fish, wildlife and habitat stewardship,” said Bergenske. “Government must dedicate all hunting, guide-outfitting, and trapping license fees, all industry wildlife compensation dollars, a portion of the royalties from new resource extraction projects and ensure all those who impact fish, wildlife and habitat pay into the dedicated fund.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks
Next story
B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

Just Posted

BC conservation coalition demands changes for wildlife

A coalition of environmental and conservation groups is calling on the next… Continue reading

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Kimberley Rotary Club planning major rehab of walkway to Marysville Falls

Feasibility study underway

Duczek brothers hit the podium at World Wakesurfing Championship

Two Cranbrook brothers competing on wakesurfing’s biggest stage had podium finishes, as… Continue reading

Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

Young Kootenay man seeks to inspire through podcast

Will Watt has launched the WillPower podcast to encourage young people to overcome their struggles.

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

Most Read