BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

The BC Coroners Service has released information on the four victims of the July 26 plane crash north of Port Hardy.

“The decedents are the pilot – a male in his 50s from Vancouver – and three passengers; a male in his 40s from South Carolina; a male in his 60s from Germany, and; a male in his 70s from Washington State,” said BC Coroners Service communications manager Andy Watson, in an email, adding the next of kin have all been notified. “Due to the privacy of the deceased, the BC Coroners Service does not confirm or release identity (per the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation) and will not be providing any other information until the investigations into these deaths are complete.”

The pilot had been previously identified as Al McBain, by his sister, Nathalie Chambers.

Watson added that the investigation into the exact cause of death continues.

“The Coroners Service’s investigation will also look to determine how, where, when and by what means these men came to their sudden, unexpected deaths. Coroners’ investigations may make recommendations aimed at preventing death in similar circumstances.”

For more information on the Coroners Service, please visit www.gov.bc.ca/coroners


