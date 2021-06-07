FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard on Sunday.

The Canadian Coast Guard says in a statement that another passenger aboard the Queen of Cowichan witnessed a person fall off the ferry mid-afternoon.

It says ferry crews were alerted and a search was launched immediately.

The coast guard says the person was located and transferred to a hovercraft, then taken to Vancouver’s Spanish Banks where an ambulance was waiting.

The person’s condition is unknown.

BC Ferries described the situation as a “medical emergency” that delayed the sailing by more than an hour.

The Queen of Cowichan travels between Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal and West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay.

The Canadian Press

bc ferryBCFerries

