This was the scene at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal earlier this weekend after high winds caused multiple cancellations (Photo courtesy Sabrina Bidal)

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

It is smooth sailing so far for BC Ferries Sunday morning on the major routes between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver.

Both the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen to Duke Point routes appear to be operating without any reported disruptions, according to the BC Ferries website. The Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route also appears to operating without any reported disruptions, according to offical accounts.

High winds Friday forced BC Ferries to cancel more than two dozen sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island, causing long line ups on Saturday compounded by additional cancellations because of high winds.

RELATED: Wind gusts 70 to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

RELATED: UPDATE: B.C. Ferries cancels more sailings due to high winds

RELATED: UPDATED: Next sailing on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route is 7 a.m. on Saturday

The story, however, appears to be different Sunday morning.

The Peninsula News Review has asked BC Ferries and will update this story accordingly.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

Just Posted

Teck Resources reports Q3 profit down, plans to cut 500 full-time jobs

Miner’s third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders drops from $1.28 billion to $369 million

MLA anticipates further job loss in resource sector, following Teck announcement

MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”

Bavarian Home Hardware completes WildSafeBC Business Smart Pledge

Kimberley’s Bavarian Home Hardware is being congratulated by WildSafeBC for completing their… Continue reading

Refugee family returns to Cranbrook for 30 year reunion

A milestone in East Kootenay refugee support arose this month. Pan Mao,… Continue reading

Season 38 for Kimberley Home Grown Coffee House begins Saturday

A Kimberley tradition begins its 38th season this Saturday evening at Centre… Continue reading

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Most Read