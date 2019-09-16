BC Greens’ leader Andrew Weaver thins workload after illness, full recovery expected

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver answers questions following the budget at Legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Oak Bay–Gordon Head MLA felt symptoms at public event in Langley, was taken to hospital

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is reducing his work schedule while he recovers after from a recent diagnosed with labyrinthitis.

In a statement, Weaver said Monday he suddenly had symptoms typical of the condition on Sept. 10 before he was scheduled to address to the a seminar in Langley.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The provincial government HealthLink service says labyrinthitis is an inflammation of the labyrinth, a part of the inner ear that helps control balance.

Weaver says he has been told to expect a full recovery within a few weeks, but in the meantime, he is cutting back at work and limiting his appearance at public events.

He leads a three-member caucus in the legislature.

“I am relieved that I am on the way to a full recovery, and that I am not facing a more serious illness,” he said Monday. “It is important to remember that we must all take time to care for ourselves.”

RELATED: B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

HealthLink says the main symptom of labyrinthitis is vertigo that begins without warning and can cause vomiting. It can also cause hearing loss and a ringing sound in the ears.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter