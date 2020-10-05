FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau responds to questions during a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

The BC Greens leader promised $1 billion in mental health funding over four years at a press conference in Victoria on Monday (Oct. 5).

Sonia Furstenau made the election pledge as candidates entered the third week of a snap five-week election campaign.

The funding would go towards a “comprehensive suite of initiatives” focused on increasing accessibility to mental health services.

Furstenau said that mental health is just as crucial as physical health if B.C. hopes to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder
Next story
Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Just Posted

Dynamiters 2020-21 season schedule announced

The Kimberley Dynamiters have announced their official schedule for the delayed-start 2020-21… Continue reading

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

Two RDEK directors join regional physician recruitment committee

Two RDEK directors have volunteered to join a local committee that is… Continue reading

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Fire ecologist delivers update to Kimberley City Council

Fuel mitigation work has been going on in Kimberley for over ten years

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

NDP to decide on bridge or tunnel by the end of 2020

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Most Read