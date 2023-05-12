The landscape is dotted with power lines and poles as smoke from wildfires burning in the area fills the air while motorists travel on the Trans-Canada Highway near Walhachin, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. BC Hydro is expecting potentially record-breaking demand on the power system as the province enters what is forecast to be a blistering heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The landscape is dotted with power lines and poles as smoke from wildfires burning in the area fills the air while motorists travel on the Trans-Canada Highway near Walhachin, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. BC Hydro is expecting potentially record-breaking demand on the power system as the province enters what is forecast to be a blistering heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Hydro predicting record-breaking power usage as heat descends on the province

Power company says its system can meet the additional demand

BC Hydro is expecting potentially record-breaking demand on the power system as British Columbia and Alberta enter what’s forecast to be a blistering heat wave.

The company says if Monday’s forecast holds, peak hourly demand could go as high as 7,800 megawatt hours, about 1,300 more than is typical for May.

It says historically the province hasn’t recorded anything above 7,500 megawatts in May.

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal in parts of both provinces over the next several days, with heat peaking Sunday through Tuesday in the high 20s to low 30s.

BC Hydro says its system can meet the additional demand which is only about two-thirds of what’s typically recorded on the coldest days of the year.

It says previously planned outages are being cancelled where possible to ensure customers have access to the electricity they need to keep cool.

Meanwhile, high streamflow advisories cover much B.C. as the rising temperatures increase the risk of flooding from melting snow in the mountains.

The Alberta government declared a provincial state of emergency last weekend in response to wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes.

READ MORE: Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in

READ MORE: B.C. prepares for 1st heat wave of season; increase in wildfire, flood risks

