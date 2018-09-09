BC Hydro reports outages in East Kootenay

Over 11,000 customers in Cranbrook, Invermere and Golden affected by vehicle accident, says BC Hydro

B.C. Hydro is reporting that roughly 11.000 customers in Cranbrook are without power Sunday morning due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to the B.C. Hydro website, varying neighbourhoods and areas around the city are affected by the outages.

The crown corporation says that outages were first reported just after 9 a.m., and that crews have been dispatched in all four areas that have reported power loss.

Outages are also being reported in Golden and Invermere, affecting roughly 500 customers between the two communities.

More to come.

