The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The cost of British Columbia’s Site C hydroelectric dam has grown to $16 billion and the completion has been moved up a year to 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The cost of British Columbia’s Site C hydroelectric dam has grown to $16 billion and the completion has been moved up a year to 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BC Liberal energy critic blasts ‘lack of transparency’ on Site C

MLA Tom Shypitka says Site C going ahead is a ‘good thing’, blames NDP for mismanagement

A controversial hydroelectric project in northern B.C. will be billions of dollars over budget and won’t be operational until 2025, according to an update from Premier John Horgan.

The Site C project on the Peace River, is now expected to cost $16 billion and is over halfway complete and geotechnical challenges on the right bank of the project has slowed progress, as expert reviews were needed to ensure necessary foundation enhancements can support construction of the dam.

During a press conference on Friday, Premier Horgan also said the provincial government and BC Hydro has accepted 17 recommendations from Peter Milburn, who led a team conducting an independent review last year, which will improve oversight, risk management and governance of the project.

“Today I am confirming that the Site C energy project will be completed,” said Premier Horgan. “That decision came through due diligence and care and deliberation on what was in the best interests of all British Columbians and I believe today we’ve made the right decision.”

Hogan also announced a change of leadership at BC Hydro’s board of directors, announcing the appointment of Doug Allen as the new board chair, replacing Ken Peterson.

The costs to cancel the project, including costs already incurred and costs to remediate the land, would run to $10 billion. Cancelling the project would impact the workforce of 4,500 and cause electricity rates to rise significantly, according to Premier Horgan.

Horgan said managing the main civil works contract that was signed by the previous BC Liberal government has caused some issues and transfers much of the geotechnical risks associated with the project back to BC Hydro. Horgan added that the COVID-19 pandemic has also presented construction delays and challenges.

BC Liberal critic responds

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka said Site C going ahead is a “good thing” but accused the provincial NDP of mismanaging the project doubling the costs from $8 billion to $16 billion

“That’s a big number when you’re talking billions of dollars,” said Shypitka, the BC Liberal critic for energy and mines. “We’re not too happy with the cost overruns and we’re not happy with the lack of transparency that government has provided throughout this whole process.”

While Premier Horgan put some of the blame of the project’s woes at the feet of the previous B.C. Liberal government, Shypitka said the NDP previously told the legislature that the project would be on time and on budget in 2017.

“Since that time, it’s gone from an $8.5 billion project to now $16 billion,” Shypitka said. “Somewhere, between on time and on budget, has happened to be mismanagement and over-budget. That didn’t happen under our watch, that was 100 per cent under their watch.

“The lack of transparency, the missing quarterly reports from BC Hydro…this veil of secrecy and lack of transparency to the taxpayers of British Columbia should be an outrage to people.”

Many of Milburn’s recommendations focused on oversight of the project, particularly with respect to BC Hydro and risk management strategies.

Shypitka says time will tell if the province has made enough changes to keep the project on track.

“I don’t know what the future brings,” Shypitka said. “I know what the past has brought us, the past has brought us mismanagement, not only on Site C, but many other projects in B.C. over the last four years. I’m fearful that this may not be the end of it. I hope I’m wrong, because I don’t want to see that for anybody.”

Site C timeline

Site C construction began in 2015, with more than 50 per cent of the project completed to date, employing approximately 4,500.

The Peace River was diverted last fall into two 750-metre long tunnels, which will facilitate construction of an earthfill dam on dry land.

Construction work is ongoing for the powerhouse and penstocks – large steel pipes that carry water from the reservoir to the power generating turbines — are more than halfway finished.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on construction last year, which scaled back activity and is pushing the completion date ahead by a year to 2025.

This year, areas of focus will be the earthfill dam, powerhouse, intakes, penstocks, and finishing a second transmission line between the Peace Canyon generating station to the Site C substation, among other priorities.

Upon completion, the dam will provide 1,100 megawatts, and produce 5,100 gigawatt hours — enough to power 450,000 homes.

While billed as a clean energy project, Site C has also been criticized for displacing residents in the Peace River Valley and destroying wildlife habitat and traditional Indigenous territory.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Just Posted

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The cost of British Columbia’s Site C hydroelectric dam has grown to $16 billion and the completion has been moved up a year to 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BC Liberal energy critic blasts ‘lack of transparency’ on Site C

MLA Tom Shypitka says Site C going ahead is a ‘good thing’, blames NDP for mismanagement

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP supports motion condemning Uighur genocide

Rob Morrison says labelling Uighur persecution as a genocide sends a message to Chinese government

The BC Prosecution Service announced last year that it was appointing lawyer Marilyn Sandford as a special prosecutor to review the case, following media inquiries about disclosure issues linked to a pathologist involved in the matter. (Black Press Media files)
Possible miscarriage of justice in Cranbrook woman’s conviction in toddler drowning: prosecutor

Tammy Bouvette was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2013 to the lesser charge

A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, 2020 International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID: 589 new cases in B.C., and 7 new deaths

No new outbreaks being reported Feb. 26

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

Arrow Lakes Caribou Society said the new caribou pen near the Nakusp Hotsprings is close to completion. (Submitted)
Maternity caribou pen near Nakusp inches closer to fruition

While Nakusp recently approved the project’s lease, caribou captures are delayed due to COVID-19

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

Most Read