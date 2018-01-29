BC Liberals choose leader this weekend.

MLA Clovechok predicts at least two ballots

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok backs Andrew Wilkinson in the BC LIberal leadership race.

After all most six months of campaigning after the retirement of Christy Clark, the wait is over for the BC Liberals, as their new leader will be chosen this weekend.

Voting will take place beginning the morning of Thursday, February 1 and ending at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 3.

While much of the voting will take place on the internet and by phone, there is also a convention on Saturday in Vancouver. Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok will be there, and he is very much looking forward to it.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “At the onset, when you look at all the candidates, it’s impressive and encouraging to have that kind of calibre to choose from. These are strong and capable candidates and that speaks to the party itself.”

Clovechok chose his candidate early in the race, declaring that he would back Andrew Wilkinson, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena, but not before thoroughly vetting all the choices.

“I didn’t make that endorsement lightly,” Clovechok said. “I talked to them all and asked them the same questions. I listened to each one and found that Andrew Wilkinson best represented the values of the BC Liberals.

“He’s a progressive thinker. He’s scary smart, and you can’t have a premier who’s too smart.”

However, Clovechok is aware that it is a tight race and he doesn’t think anyone has the support to take the leadership on the first ballot.

“I can’t see any candidate who could gain enough votes for first ballot,” he said. “There are no guarantees but I don’t foresee a first ballot victory. It might even go three ballots.”

The candidates are: Michael de Jong, Michael LeeTodd Stone, Sam Sullivan, Dianne Watts and Andrew Wilkinson. Results should be in at approximately 6:30 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday.

