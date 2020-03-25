BC Park closures include Lussier River hot springs

While it is still possible to enjoy our great outdoors while social distancing, there are areas that have been closed to the public. That includes BC Parks and attractions such as the Lussier River Hot Springs.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says he has been hearing from constituents concerned that people are still gathering at the Lussier River Hot Springs, just south of Canal Flats.

“I’ve heard from a number of Constituents concerned with the high number of visitors to the Lussier Hot Springs (aka WhiteSwan),” Clovechok said in a Facebook post. I understand the attraction to these Springs, and the area, however, the number of vehicles that were in the parking lot last Friday was alarming. “My office contacted the Min. of FLNRORD/BC Parks on Friday evening to see what could be done to protect the visitors. The Minister’s office stated that:

• Lussier Hot Springs have been closed.

• This facility was captured as part of the general faculties closure announced Friday March 20 (however the Park Operator was unable to get closure signage up Friday).

“I understand a number of you will be upset, but the Park is now closed for the safety of its visitors. On behalf of CR-R residents who want to keep their families safe, thank you for your understanding.”

Clovechok also said that the photo he used was an old shot of the hot springs, not a recent one.



