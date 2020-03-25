BC Park closures include Lussier River hot springs

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok

While it is still possible to enjoy our great outdoors while social distancing, there are areas that have been closed to the public. That includes BC Parks and attractions such as the Lussier River Hot Springs.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says he has been hearing from constituents concerned that people are still gathering at the Lussier River Hot Springs, just south of Canal Flats.

“I’ve heard from a number of Constituents concerned with the high number of visitors to the Lussier Hot Springs (aka WhiteSwan),” Clovechok said in a Facebook post. I understand the attraction to these Springs, and the area, however, the number of vehicles that were in the parking lot last Friday was alarming. “My office contacted the Min. of FLNRORD/BC Parks on Friday evening to see what could be done to protect the visitors. The Minister’s office stated that:

• Lussier Hot Springs have been closed.

• This facility was captured as part of the general faculties closure announced Friday March 20 (however the Park Operator was unable to get closure signage up Friday).

“I understand a number of you will be upset, but the Park is now closed for the safety of its visitors. On behalf of CR-R residents who want to keep their families safe, thank you for your understanding.”

Clovechok also said that the photo he used was an old shot of the hot springs, not a recent one.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines
Next story
UN chief urges $2 billion for vulnerable nations with virus

Just Posted

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Kimberley’s Round the Mountain postponed for a year

One of Kimberley’s most popular summer festivals has been postponed for a… Continue reading

City of Kimberley working on financial assistance for utility fees and other payments

The City of Kimberley intends to provide some financial relief for residents… Continue reading

BC Park closures include Lussier River hot springs

While it is still possible to enjoy our great outdoors while social… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust community engagement meetings postponed

The Columbia Basin Trust had planned a series of public meetings this… Continue reading

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

Most Read