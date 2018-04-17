BC RCMP bust driver, then passenger for impaired driving

‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it’

Straight from the “those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it” files, Comox Valley RCMP opened two impaired driving files an hour apart Saturday, courtesy of a slow learner.

During the early morning hours of April 14, a Comox Valley RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop in the downtown area of Courtenay, which resulted in an impaired driving investigation.

The driver was found to be intoxicated, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded.

Approximately an hour later, an RCMP member stopped a speeding vehicle. The driver, who had been a passenger in the earlier impaired investigation, had been found to have consumed alcohol before driving as well. This driver was also issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition.

