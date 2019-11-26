BC SPCA East Kootenay fundraising for canine medical costs

Lanzar, a giant mastiff cross, needs surgery to repair a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee

The BC SPCA East Kootenay branch is seeking fundraising help for medical costs for Lanzer, a dog who needs a specialized surgery to repair a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“Lanzer loves adventures but he can hardly walk without limping and every step is agony for him,” said Christy King, the SPCA East Kootenay Branch Manager.

In preparation for the surgery, Lanzar had blood work and X-rays completed to confirm the extent of his injuries.

Recovery time after surgery is expected to take three momths and he will need pain medication and food that supports healthy mobility to help regain his ability to walk normally. After making his recovery, Lanzar will be ready for adoption.

Total cost of care is expected to run $3,940.

“Lanzer might just be the perfect dog,” says King. “This giant mastiff cross is goofy, affectionate, social, loves other dogs and enjoys snuggling up for cuddles.”

If you can help Lanzer and other animals in need at the East Kootenay SPCA, please visit the website, call the staff at 250-426-6751 or visit the branch at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95, Cranbrook.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors
Next story
B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

Just Posted

BC SPCA East Kootenay fundraising for canine medical costs

Lanzar, a giant mastiff cross, needs surgery to repair a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee

Lake days for Kimberley students

This fall, about 100 Kimberley elementary students visited McGinty Lake in Meadowbrook… Continue reading

Another two-win weekend for the Kimberley Dynamiters

Nitros don’t allow a goal against in either game

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist As I look at the snow-less grass in… Continue reading

Christmas Food Bank 5 km Fun Run / Walk

On Saturday December 7th at 10 a.m, a new event is coming… Continue reading

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

The union said normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada

Most Read