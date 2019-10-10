BC Transit, City of Kimberley offer free bus service to polls on election day

Kimberley voters who rely on BC Transit to get around will be pleased to learn that the Kimberley Local (24) will be offering free rides to the polls on Election day, Monday October 21, 2019 between 8 a.m and 4 p.m

This is the on-request route so you must call the day before to book a ride. Call 250-427-7400.

This is a partnership between BC Transit and local governments. Twelve communities across the province are offering some sort of free transit on election day.

The communities include Cowichan Valley Comox Valley, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kimberley, Kitimat, Nelson, Port Alberni, Prince George, Quesnel and Salt Spring Island.