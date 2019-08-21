BC Transit confirms expansion of Kimberley service

The expansion changes will begin on September 3, 2019.

BC Transit and the City of Kimberley have confirmed the expansion of transit service in Kimberley, along with a few changes to route numbers. The changes will be effective as of September 3, 2019.

Routes affected by the number change include:

· 1 Kimberley/Cranbrook changing to 21 Kimberley/Cranbrook

· 2 KC Commuter changing to 22 KC Commuter

· 3 Peak to Platzl Ski Shuttle changing to 23 Peak to Platzl Ski Shuttle

· 4 On-Request Service changing to 24 On-Request Service

The service expansion includes additional service on route 21 Kimberley/Cranbrook, providing service on Mondays to match the Tuesday to Friday schedule and two additional trips on route 22 KC Commuter, one in the morning and one in the evening on weekdays.

The expansion was completed based on feedback from the public through an online survey conducted in 2017 and a follow-up survey conducted earlier this year.

For more information on routes, schedules and fares in the Kimberley Transit System, visit bctransit.com/kimberley.



