Your Columbia River Revelstoke candidates; Nicole Cherlet (NDP); Samson Boyer (Green) and Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal). The polls are closed and ballots being counted. (File photo)

BC VOTES: Clovechok ahead as first ballots are counted

There are more than 26,000 registered voters in the Columbia River Revelstoke riding

The polls are closed and ballots are being counted across the province.

In the Columbia River Revelstoke riding there are 77 ballot boxes.

As of 8:47 p.m. Elections BC is report results from nine ballot boxes, for a total of 765 votes.

Doug Clovechok of the Liberal party is in the lead with 374 votes, followed by Nicole Cherlet of the NDP with 277 votes and Samson Boyer of the Greens with 114 votes.

In the 2017 election, Clovechok won with 6,620 or 45 per cent of the vote. The NDP candidate, Gerry Taft came in second with 5,248 or 36 per cent of the vote. Samson Boyer ran for the Greens in that election as well, ending up with 1,708 or 12 per cent of the vote.

This year the riding saw 6,662, of 26,166 registered voters, vote in the advanced polls, which ran Oct. 15-21.

However, with 3,019 vote-by-mail packages issued in the riding, results are unlikely to be determined until after Nov. 6.

In Fairmont, Boyer is watching the results with his family. The pandemic has limited what is usually a gathering of supporters on election night.

“Would it be crazy if I said I expect to win? I also have no expectations at all, it’s going to be interesting to see the results of an election during a pandemic and I’m sitting anxiously along with every other voter, I didn’t run any polls this year so I am as much aware as the average voter,” he said. “I’m just excited and eager to see what will come.”

Boyer said the campaign felt really rushed.

“It was really hard to organize and get out there but I’m glad that I did and I did the best I could given the circumstances. I’m proud to be here.”

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020 MAP: Provincial election results, riding by riding

Boyer said one of the highlights of campaign season was being able to go out and speak with professionals in the field: climate experts, paramedics and doctors.

No matter who wins tonight, Boyer said he hopes the new MLA serves the community to the best of their ability.

More information on the other candidates to come.

 

