BC Votes: Clovechok wins 48 per cent of vote after final count

Mail-in-ballots were counted over the weekend

The mail-in-ballots have been tallied in B.C.’s 2020 provincial election.

Results remain consistent with general election day on Oct. 24 that saw BC Liberal Doug Clovechok win 49 per cent of the vote in Columbia River Revelstoke.

The final tally, which started on Nov. 6 and was completed Nov. 8, saw Clovechok win 7,034 votes, up 1,264 from election day. This totals 48 per cent of the vote.

READ MORE: MLA-elect Clovechok reflects on election

Nicole Cherlet, Revelstoke city councillor and candidate for the NDP, won 5,708 votes, up 1,157 on election day, for a total of 39 per cent of the vote.

The BC Green Party candidate for the riding, Samson Boyer, won 1,904 votes, up 358 on Oct. 24, for 13 per cent of the final vote.

In total 14,646 people in the riding voted in the election. Of those, 2,779 voted by mail. According to Elections BC there are 26,166 registered voters in the riding, which indicates a voter turn out of around 56 per cent.

Provincially, the NDP won a majority government with 57 of 87 seats in the legislature.

READ MORE: Final ballot count confirms British Columbia's NDP increased seat count to 57

 

