BC Wildfire Service reduces size of area restriction for Doctor Creek fire

The fire is now estimated to be over 6,000 hectares in size

The BC Wildfire Service has reduced the size of the area restriction order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Doctor Creek wildfire.

The fire, about 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats, is now listed at 6,117 hectares and is still a fire of note with the BC Wildfire Service.

The area restriction applies to Crown land within the boundaries outlined on the map posted online.

A post from the BC Wildfire Service explains that the area restriction is in place to accommodate response operations, ensure the safety of firefighters and protect public safety.

Road closures and area restrictions are subject to change depending on fire activity. The amended area restriction will remain in place until noon on October 15, or until it is rescinded.

According to an information bulletin, ground crews are continuing to cool the perimeter of the fire in areas of reduced fire activity and in areas where planned ignitions have occurred.

“They also continue to work on containment along the south and east flanks of the fire. A sprinkler system has been established in the north gully,” reads the bulletin. “Heavy equipment continues to build guard in the northwest and southwest areas of the fire. Steep and rocky terrain in some areas along the east flank is limiting options to contain the fire in that area, but planning is underway to address these concerns. Crews are supported by aviation resources as needed.”

There are 163 firefighters, five helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment currently battling the blaze.

READ MORE: Booth Creek fire near Cranbrook now under control

READ MORE: Winds fan flames of Doctor Creek wildfire as crews race to battle the blaze

The amended area restriction is outlined by BC Wildfire as follows:

•The amended area restriction commences at the junction of the Skookumchuck Forest Service Road (FSR) and Findlay Creek FSR, south and west following the Skookumchuck Creek FSR to the junction of Skookumchuck Creek and Greenland Creek.

•It proceeds up Greenland Creek northwest following the height of land to Doctor Peak, continuing north to Mount St. Maur, east following the Dutch Creek drainage to the junction of Findlay Creek and the Findlay Creek FSR, then southeast along the Findlay Creek FSR back to the point of commencement.

•Travel along the Skookumchuck FSR and Findlay Creek FSR is permitted to access Whitetail Lake and other areas outside of the area restriction perimeter.


