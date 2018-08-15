BC Wildfire Service to conduct planned ignition on Lost Dog fires this morning

The BC Wildifre Serivce is hoping to conduct a planned ignition on the Lost Dog Complex this morning, weather and conditions permitting.
BC Wildfires tweeted their intentions at 11:31 this morning. If the ignition goes ahead, there will be an increase of smoke in the area.
Weather/conditions permitting, the BC Wildfire Service will conduct a planned ignition on the Lost Dog Complex this morning ~14 km north of #KimberleyBC. This operation will help contain and steer this #BCwildfire inside predetermined boundaries. Increased smoke may be visible.
