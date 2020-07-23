BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

A 1.5 hectare fire is currently burning 50 kilometres north of Cranbrook, in the area west of Premier Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported at 4:55 p.m. on Thursday, Jul. 23 that skimmers are skimming water off the lake in order to cool down the fire and that airtankers are on route.

At present, no structures are under threat from the fire, but BCWS advises the public to immediately vacate the site.

Boaters are asked to keep out of the way of aircraft and personnel so that they can safely perform their work.

The level of control of the fire has yet to be released as the status is still new, and the cause of the blaze is unknown.

More to come.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border
Next story
Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

Minor Hockey awaiting more details as to what a return to sport will look like

As the fall approaches, ordinarily bringing with it the start of the… Continue reading

LETTER: Tourism Minister responds to criticism

As BC’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, I’d like to respond… Continue reading

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberley and Port Alberni all topped the list

Letter to the editor: Weighing the pros and cons of Teck expansion in Elk Valley

Tracy Flynn – Fairmont Hot Springs Teck’s proposed coal mine expansion in… Continue reading

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Most Read