BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

A 1.5 hectare fire is currently burning 50 kilometres north of Cranbrook, in the area west of Premier Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported at 4:55 p.m. on Thursday, Jul. 23 that skimmers are skimming water off the lake in order to cool down the fire and that airtankers are on route.

At present, no structures are under threat from the fire, but BCWS advises the public to immediately vacate the site.

Boaters are asked to keep out of the way of aircraft and personnel so that they can safely perform their work.

The level of control of the fire has yet to be released as the status is still new, and the cause of the blaze is unknown.

More to come.

bcwildfire