BCCDC provides latest COVID data for East Kootenay

COVID cases are up to ten in Kimberley, with four cases reported in Cranbrook, seven in Windermere and eight in Fernie for the week of December 5 to 11, 2021.

Kimberley is up one case from the week previous, Cranbrook down six, Windermere down seven and Fernie up five cases.

School exposures are also up, with exposures reported at McKim Middle School in Kimberley on December 5 and 6; Elkford on December 2, and Canal Flats on December, 6, 7, 8. A potential exposure also occurred at Highlands Elementary in Cranbrook on December 7 and 8, and at Fernie Secondary on December 6 and 7.

BCCDC provides latest COVID data for East Kootenay

