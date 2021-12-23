BCCDC shows another slight increase in Kimberley’s active COVID cases

Kimberley’s active COVID case count is up again slightly from last week. BCCDC photo.

Kimberley’s active COVID cases have again seen a slight increase for the week of December 12 to 18, up to 13 compared to 10 last week. Cranbrook currently has 14, Fernie 20 and Nelson three.

The entire Interior Health Region has 706 active cases and has had a total of 35,560 since the onset of the pandemic.

B.C. to date has had 231,171 total cases and currently has 7307 active cases. There are 187 people currently hospitalized due to COVID, 71 of whom are in critical care. Since the beginning of the pandemic 2409 people in B.C. have died, while 221,280 have recovered.

A total of 90 per cent of Kimberley’s residents have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 88 per cent having received two, while third shots for those 70 and over is at 77 per cent.

Across B.C. 9.3 million total vaccine doses have been administered.