Ferguson Lake, B.C. (Google Maps)

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

A man survived a terrifying bear attack by swimming to safety across a lake, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Sgt. Steve Ackles says it happened Wednesday at the Ferguson Lake Nature Reserve on the northeastern edge of Prince George.

The bear chased the man into the reedy, shallow waters of the lake and Ackles says it was able to get on top of him two or three times, but the man was able to free himself and keep swimming.

A woman nearby heard the man yelling and released her dog which distracted the bear, allowing the man to swim about 400 metres across the lake to the safety of a dock.

Ackles says the man received only minor injuries.

The trail around the lake was closed, traps were set and Ackles says the bear was euthanized Thursday.

“The (bear) was showing very high levels consistent with habituated behaviour,” he said. (CKPG)

