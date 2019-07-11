Bear cubs likely hit by vehicle, left on road in Bella Coola

The cubs were discovered on June 30 on Thorsen Creek Road

B.C. conservation officers are investigating after two grizzly cubs were killed in Bella Coola.

The Conservation Officer Service says a passerby found the two dead bear cubs along Thorsen Road on June 30, and then reported the incident to the provincial RAPP line. It’s believed that the pair were struck by a vehicle. Their mom has not been located.

Failure to report the accidental killing of wildlife is an offence under the Wildlife Act. Both the RCMP and COS are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact conservation officer Hana Anderson, or can remain anonymous by calling the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277.

