The WildSafeBC Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP) allows residents to report wildlife sightings in Kimberley. The red bears are identified as ‘food conditioned’.

Bears active in Kimberley

WildSafeBC is reminding residents to store garbage until collection day.

Bears are out and about in the Kimberley area in search of food after emerging from hibernation and WildSafeBC is reminding residents to keep their garbage in a secure location until the morning of collection.

Danica Roussy, WildSafeBC Community Coordinator for Kimberley/Cranbrook says that placing garbage bins on the curb the night before pickup is against the City’s bylaw.

READ MORE: Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

“Garbage is the number one attractant for black bears and therefore we must be mindful on storing it properly,” she said. “Bears have a sense far greater than that of dogs and it is this sense of smell that helps them locate food at great distances.”

The City of Kimberley’s website states that garbage bins are to be placed curbside no earlier than 5 a.m. on collection day and no later than 7 a.m..

She suggests the following tips for storing garbage: store it in a secure building until collection day such as a garage or basement, ensure bins are tightly closed, regularly wash the bins as well as all recycling items and do not leave garbage in the back of a truck even with a canopy.

“If you cannot store garbage securely, freeze smelly items and add to the bin only on the morning of collection,” Roussy said. Additionally, residents can take their garbage to the transfer station if they do not have a secure location to store it.

READ MORE: Man, dog charged by black bear while repairing fence at B.C. Interior ranch

As part of the educational portion of WildSafeBC’s program, they will be visiting various neighbourhoods across Kimberley this summer to do weekly garbage tagging. Garbage bins that are placed on the curb the night before pickup will be targeted.

“These targeted bins will receive a bright yellow sticker that serves as a warning to residents that their garbage is an attractant,” Roussy said.

If you see a bear in your neighbourhood, be sure to report it to the WildSafeBC Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP) that is available through their website at warp.wildsafebc.com. This month close to 20 black bear sightings were reported in Kimberley through the program, which allows users to state wether or not the bear is food conditioned.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How to stop your child from falling from a window or balcony
Next story
Victoria fire that burned for days deemed ‘suspicious’

Just Posted

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

MP Stetski urges public to respond to Canada Revenue Agency’s consultation on service

Have you ever tried to call the Canada Revenue Agency and found… Continue reading

Prescribed burning season in East Kootenay over

Spring presents a narrow window for prescribed burning and some years work better than others

City of Kimberley, RDEK pursuing funding for Organic Infrastructure Program

If successful, the program would see a central composting facility in Kimberley.

Kimberley Golf Club proceeds with sale of course

Purcell International Education is purchasing the 18-hole course.

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read