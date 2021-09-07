Schools reopened for in-person learning across B.C. Tuesday, with masks required for staff and students in grade four and up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Schools reopened for in-person learning across B.C. Tuesday, with masks required for staff and students in grade four and up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Big jump in B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations over long weekend

New and active cases start to decline as schools reopen

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases declined below 600 over the weekend, but there were 15 more deaths recorded and the number of people in hospital climbed sharply as schools resumed in-person learning on Tuesday.

B.C. public health teams reported 695 new cases on Saturday, 634 on Sunday, 563 on Labour Day and 533 more Tuesday, Sept. 7

There are 255 people in hospital with COVID-19 related conditions as of Sept. 7, up by 40 since Friday, and 126 of those patients are in intensive care, an increase of eight since Friday.

There were three new health care facility outbreaks declared over the four days, at Joseph Creek Village senior home in Cranbrook, the Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops and Louis Brier Home and Hospital in Vancouver.

Of the 15 deaths recorded over four days, four were in the Island Health region, three in Fraser Health, six in Interior Health and two in Vancouver Coastal.

RELATED: Phone bank, website activated to issue B.C. vaccine cards

RELATED: Canada eases travel restrictions for vaccinated visitors

Of the 2,425 new cases Sept. 4 to 7, new and active cases by region are:

• 705 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,530 active

• 368 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,010 active

• 838 new cases in Interior Health, 1,714 active

• 312 new cases in Northern Health, 703 active

• 202 new cases in Island Health, 501 active

B.C. health authorities continue to operate walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Bighorn sheep die-off prompts look at Grand Forks’ history

Just Posted

The Kimberley Dynamiters have their main camp coming up this weekend. Paul Rodgers file.
Dynamiters camp set for Sept. 10, team signs on two more players

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

Consider providing a billet home for a Dynamiter player this year. Above, Dynamiters on the bench in 2017. Bulletin file.
Billet families needed for Dynamiter players

Bob James played on the 1972 league champs, Kimberley Men’s Fastball league. Back row, left to right, Bob James, Eric Hoglund, Rod Loraas, Jim Boudreau; middle row, Jon Scanland, Ray Picco, Terry Patterson, Terry Kinrade; front row, Oran Hoglund (bat boy),Jim Broadhurst, coach Dan Sullivan and Mike Duval.
So long, Mr. Bob James