Bike rack built by Selkirk student installed in Veteran Memorial Park

New signs indicating park rules also to be installed soon

Joe Lee, student of Selkirk Secondary School, designed and built this bike rack which he donated to Military Ames to be installed in the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park. Paul Rodgers photo.

Military Ames installed a new bike rack at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 10.

The rack was custom built by Selkirk student Joe Lee and installed by the City of Kimberley.

Military Ames will also be installing signs, similar to those seen in the Platzl, that indicate no-smoking and ask that people leash up their pets.

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames said that they didn’t put up signs when the park was originally built, with hopes that people would be respectful.

Although people clean up after their dogs more often than not, dead spots in the grass are forming from where dogs have urinated.

If the new signs are not respected, Postnikoff said, pets will no longer be allowed in the park at all.

“We want to remind people that this is sacred ground,” Postnikoff said.

She added a reminder that smoking in the park is prohibited by bylaw and can carry a fine of $100.

Skid marks from cyclists have been noticed as well, and Postnikoff voiced concerns that she doesn’t want to see bikes damaging the memorial walls or granite. The new signs will ask people to refrain from cycling through the park, so if you must pass through, Postnikoff asks that you walk your wheels through the park, rather than ride.

The new bike rack is for everyone, and Military Ames thanks Joe Lee and Selkirk Secondary for the generous donation.



