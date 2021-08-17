Bill Nye Mountain fire now classed as being held

The Bill Nye Mountain fire is now classed as being held. BC Wildfire Service file

The cooler, wetter weather is providing relief for fire crews and as such, the Regional District of East Kootenay is lifting the evacuation alert on the Lazy Lake Area near the Bill Nye Mountain fire.

The alert was lifted at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The Bill Nye Mountain Fire has now been classified as Being Held by the BC Wildfire Service, which means it is not expected to grow further.

“We’d like to thank the BC Wildfire Service and everyone who worked on this fire – from the ground to the air – for their tireless efforts. Today is a good day,” says Regional Emergency Operations Centre Information Officer Loree Duczek.

The Area Restriction for the vicinity of the fire is still in effect, reflecting the need to protect the public in areas as fire suppression activities are ongoing. To view the map of the Area Restriction please visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

The Rescind along with the corresponding map can be found on the Evacuations and Alerts page under Emergency Information on www.rdek.bc.ca.

The following Alerts and Orders remain in effect in the East Kootenay related to the Plumbob Mountain Fire in the Lake Koocanusa area:

• Evacuation ORDER – 4 properties near the intersection of Waldo Creek FSR and Plumbob FSR

• Evacuation ALERT – 254 properties on the west side of Lake Koocanusa from the Bailey Bridge south to the US border.



