Bill Nye Mountain wildfire grows over the weekend

The Bill Nye Mountain wildfire near Wasa has grown to an estimated 2,902 hectares over the weekend, as strong winds significantly increased fire activity on the northwest flank.

BC Wildfire Service personnel successfully held a small fire excursion that crossed Lazy Lake Road following high winds on Sunday. Control lines were established around the excursion, estimated at less than 10 hectares, which had threatened one structure.

An aerial ignition was successfully completed Sunday evening, which burned fuels over a 72-hectare area near Lazy Lake Road.

On Saturday, fuels were removed along power lines to protect that infrastructure, while power lines were also de-energized along Lazy Lake Road on Sunday to protect fire responders.

Current resources committed to the fire include 64 firefighters, three helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment.

On Monday, crews continue working on building control lines on the northwestern perimeter of the fire near Lazy Lake Road, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Once that is finished, heavy equipment will move to the north flank to establish control and contingency lines.

An evacuation order was issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay for 41 properties in the Lazy Lake area on July 27,

The wildfire, discovered on July 8, is suspected to be lightning-caused.

