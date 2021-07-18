The Bill Nye Mountain wildfire at midnight Saturday/Sunday, July 17/18. Trevor Crawley photo

Bill Nye Mountain wildfire grows to 785 hectares

The Bill Nye Mountain wildfire is the major wildfire in the East Kootenay region so far this 2021 wildfire season.

Discovered over a week ago, the lightning-caused wildfire burning across mountain just east of Wasa has grown to 785 hectares, as of Sunday afternoon, July 18.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting that an increase in winds is resulting in increased visibility and smoke that can be seen from Wasa, Cranbrook, Kimberley and surrounding areas. An evacuation alert is in place for 54 properties in the Lazy Lake, Lakit Lake, Holmes Road, and Wildhorse FSR areas.

See more on the evacuation alert here.

All of the latest information on fires in the area can be found on the B.C. Wildfire Service dashboard

 

