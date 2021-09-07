Billet families needed for Dynamiter players

The Kimberley Dynamiters are gearing up for what will hopefully be their first full season in two years. The last two were shortened due to COVID. Training camp starts this weekend and the KIJHL. regular season begins October 1. All players are required to be fully vaccinated by that date.

Right now, the most urgent need for the season is billet families. With current Interior Health restrictions, there will only be 50 spectators allowed for each game. Being a billet family means you have a chance to be part of those 50 people.

Dynamiter board member Karrie Hall, whose family has been providing a home for Dynamiter players for 12 years, is asking anyone who has a spare room to consider giving a home to a player for this season.

She is looking for seven or eight beds for the coming season.

“We ask for a private room, with some storage, and that you provide healthy food.”

The players will make their own breakfast and lunch, and the billet family is asked to provide dinner.

“The crock pot and Insta-pot become your best friends,” Hall said. “Some people think that hockey players are a lot of work, but you are not obligated to get them to the rink. They can drive themselves or arrange rides with teammates.”

Your most important role, aside from providing healthy food, is to be there for the player.

“Just give them support. Some of these kids, it’s their first time away from home. They might need someone to talk to after a bad game.”

You can build life long relationships with your billets.

“Our very first billet has come back to visit us a couple of times,” Hall said.”We stay in contact with all of them. We started when my youngest was eight. My boys played hockey and the billets were great mentors. They become part of your family.”

The players are kept busy with jobs or school in addition to practice three times a week, usually two games and a gym night.

Billet families are provided $540 a month for each player, which should more than cover grocery costs.

“Camp starts this weekend and there will be players coming in who need a room,” she said. “Homes are needed immediately.”

If you can provide a home, please email hallck@shaw.ca or call 250-427-6525.