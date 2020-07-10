Birthday wishes come true as Kimberley girl reunited with her cat

Cat was missing for a month, reunited with owners because SPCA was able to trace microchip

A Kimberley family has welcomed their lost cat home, after it was missing for a month, because the SPCA was able to trace its owners through a microchip.

The cat, Milly, recently went missing from her family home in Kimberley, says Lori Chortyk from the BCSPCA.

Shannon Magee and her family adopted Milly from the BC SPCA five years ago, along with another cat named Shelby. Both cats were microchipped at the time of adoption, Chortyk says.

“When Milly went missing near the end of May this year, the family immediately sprung into action, checking with neighbours and local veterinarian offices and posting details about their missing pet on community Facebook pages. Their seven-year-old daughter, River, also posted Missing Cat signs around their community and Magee notified the BC SPCA in East Kootenay about Milly’s disappearance.”

As weeks went by, Magee told Chortyk that she and River were starting to lose hope that Milly would be found. “We were crying and looking for Milly every day,” she says.

On June 23, nearly a month to the day after Milly disappeared, the family was getting ready to celebrate River’s birthday. “She told me that she didn’t want any presents for her birthday; she only wanted Milly back,” says Magee. “She cried herself to sleep that night.”

The next day the BC SPCA called with the best birthday gift ever and the answer to River’s wish — they had found Milly. “She told me, ‘See, dreams can come true,’” says Magee.

Milly had been brought to the BC SPCA branch in East Kootenay by a concerned family who had discovered her on their property, about 30 minutes away from her home.

“They said she had been hanging around the last three days and was obviously owned by somebody because she was just the sweetest cat – happily coming over for lots of love and food,” says Lianne Thompson, animal care supervisor, East Kootenay branch. “She was so nice they even wanted to keep her for themselves, but knew that a family must be missing her. They brought her into the shelter, she was scanned for a microchip and thankfully she had one—with up-to-date contact information.”

Chortyk says Milly’s happy ending exemplifies the importance of microchipping and registering your pet with the B.C. Pet Registry (bcpetregistry.ca). It is very unlikely Milly would have been found if she hadn’t been chipped and registered.

Launched in 2015 by the BC SPCA, the pet registry is the province’s first centralized database for lost pets. Most than 108,000 animals have been registered in the system since its inception.

“We are so thrilled that we were able to reunite Milly with her family. We couldn’t believe the timing. I think we all believe in the magic of birthday wishes again, but it also really shows us how valuable microchips are in keeping pets and their families together,” says Christy King, BC SPCA manager in East Kootenay. “It is so important for pet guardians to make sure their pet has a permanent ID, ideally a microchip, and that it is registered with up-to-date contact details.”

“I don’t know if we would’ve gotten Milly back without it,” says Magee. “We had already lost hope that she was gone. I absolutely think [Milly’s story] is an important message for people who are adopting a pet. Microchipping your pet is worth it.”

Now Milly is settling back into her life again with her family, including cuddles with River. “Every day gets better,” says Magee.

While microchipping and registering your pet greatly increase your chances of being reunited with a lost pet, King says it’s also important not to give up hope. “So many stray cats who come into the shelter are never claimed by their owners as many assume the worst and stop looking,” she says. “Keep checking in with the shelters in your area. And if you have a birthday coming up, put that wish to good use.”

READ: BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

READ: More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

Just Posted

Birthday wishes come true as Kimberley girl reunited with her cat

Cat was missing for a month, reunited with owners because SPCA was able to trace microchip

Gray Creek Pass now open

The Gray Creek Pass is now open again, after a new bridge… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP looking for vehicle, driver involved in hit and run

RCMP are looking for the owner of a white Toyota Corolla that fled the scene

From baseball stars to forest fires: Southeast Fire Centre water bomber has an interesting past

Tanker 489 is stationed in Castlegar this year, but in the 1960s it belonged to the L.A. Dodgers.

New tee pads installed at Wycliffe Disc Golf Course, new course built near Radium

Thanks to the tireless efforts of the East Kootenay Disc Golf Club… Continue reading

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Limit police access to lethal weapons in Indigenous communities: Justice Summit

Grassroots-organized National Indigenous Justice Summit was a free-to-attend two-day videoconference

Most Read