The Vancouver Island Avalanche Centre (VIAC) is gearing up for another season of providing avalanche safety information. Black Press file photo

Black Diamond, PIEPS issue recall for avalanche transceivers

PIEPS said that avalanche incidents in 2017 and 2020 had prompted the recall, but defended the product

Black Diamond has initiated a recall for the PIEPS DSP avalanche transceivers which it is the distributor for.

In a release on Wednesday Mar. 3, the company said it was working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC)and Health Canada in initiating a fast track voluntary product recall program for the transceivers, specifically the PIEPS DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, and DSP Sport avalanche transceivers.

More information on the recall program will be released after the details have been finalized by the USCPSC

Black Diamond is not the producer of the PIEPS transceivers, but is the North American distributor.

PIEPS, which is a European brand, announced a voluntary recall and correct program earlier this week in Europe, South America and Asia in order to “better secure the lock and switch mechanism of its DSP avalanche transceivers.” The North American recall must be approved by the USCPSC.

According to PIEPS, “the correction consists of a new hard-case carrying system to ensure that the DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice and DSP Sport avalanche transceivers are set to “send” mode before use, and remain locked in “send” mode during use. This new hard-case carrying system replaces the neoprene carrying system that was supplied with the DSP avalanche transceivers, which should now be discarded. The DSP products affected were manufactured between 2013 and 2020.”

Despite the recall and correction action, PIEPS defended it’s products, saying that in-house tests in response to inquiries and accusations of safety faults had shown the transceivers “meet all relevant safety standards.”

Nonetheless it added that it would be following through with the recall in order to shore up consumer confidence in its products.

“Consumers should stop using the DSP transceivers immediately … DSP transceivers should only be used with the new hard-case carrying system.”

Media attention had been focused on PIEPS and Black Diamond at towards the end of last year following a handful of safety incidents, with the transceivers being accused of being faulty and not working as intended leading to difficulty locating skiers caught in avalanches.

Two incidents were referenced by PIEPS as being the reason for the accusations. One in 2017, when a man was killed in an avalanche near Whistler, and another in 2020 when another man narrowly escaped death. In both instances, the transceivers did not work as designed.

READ MORE: Backcountry recreationalists push for recall of PEIPS beacon


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and RecreationSkiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued
Next story
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Paralympic Hall of Famer Josh Dueck (left) and acclaimed adventurer, writer and photographer Bruce Kirkby (right) will be the guests on Inclusion Incorporated’s March 17 Bridges of Belonging webinar.
Inclusion focused webinar features Kimberley’s Bruce Kirkby and Josh Dueck

Inclusion Incorporated’s Bridges of Belonging conversation takes place March 17

(Submitted/BC Transit)
East Kootenay operating services contract awarded to Trail Transit

The Kimberley Transportation Society will no longer be operating transit in Kimberley,… Continue reading

letter
LETTER: Play Bingo, have fun and support the Rotary Club of Kimberley

A few weeks ago, the Rotary Club of Kimberley learned of a… Continue reading

A Kimberley senior says a scammer is using local numbers. (File image)
Scammer using local Kimberley phone numbers, senior says

Another scam is rearing its head in the area, and people can… Continue reading

Sharon and Jack O’Bryan won free groceries for a year from Mark Creek Market, a $5200 value. Photo submitted
Kimberley couple wins free groceries for a year

A $5200 value from Mark Creek Market

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

Ravi Kahlon is shown in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. eases requirements, extends deadline for small business recovery grants

Businesses must now show a 30 per cent drop in revenue in any one month compared to the year before

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Most Read