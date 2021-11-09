Kimberley RCMP confirmed that a Kimberley resident turned in this blade, that allegedly was found in a child’s Halloween candy. Photo taken from Facebook.

Blades found in child’s Halloween candy turned into Kimberley RCMP

Sgt. Steven Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP confirmed with the Bulletin that on Nov. 5 the detachment had someone come in and turn in two blades that had been wrapped in a silver wrapper and were told they were found in their child’s Halloween candy.

He said the blades are longer than a typical razor blade, similar to those from a utility, or X-Acto knife.

”All we know is the child was trick or treating in the lower Blarchmont area of Kimberley,” Woodcox said. “But it’s really difficult to have many avenues to kind of figure out where that actually was dropped in his bag, so unless someone has some information to provide us there’s really not much to go on at this point.”

He added that this was the only report of it’s kind the detachment received from this Halloween.

“We have no idea what house he may have gone to or how that would have got into his bag, if it was at a house or if someone dropped it in his bag when they were walking by him or anything, so there’s very little that we’ll be able to follow up on that unfortunately.”

Woodcox, who has been with the Kimberley detachment for just under one year, said that he isn’t aware of any similar reports during his time here, but it is something that’s happened in other communities he’s policed in the past.


