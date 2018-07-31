Campers at Blue Lake Camp are safe from the threat of the Findlay Creek Wildfire just five kilometres away. This picture was posted to Facebook this morning with the caption, “Good morning from Blue Lake Camp!” (Columbia Outdoor School file).

Blue Lake Campers safe from Findlay Creek wildfire

The 10-hectare fire is burning 15 kilometres from Canal Flats with no significant growth

Last night at approximately 9p.m. both the Regional District of East Kootenay and Southeast Fire Centre reported a wildfire that broke out in the Blue Lake area, approximately 15 kilometres west of Canal Flats.

The Bulletin followed up with BC Fire Information Officer Carlee Cachman today, who says the fire has been re-named to the Findlay Creek fire; a more accurate description of the location.

Cachman says the fire is approximately ten hectares, and there are skimmers on site along with ground crews working to contain the fire. She adds that there was no significant growth to the fire overnight. The fire is suspected to be caused by lightning.

Cachman was able to confirm that the Blue Lake Camp, which is approximately five kilometres away from the wildfire, is not currently threatened by the fire’s activity.

“We are in direct contact with staff at the camp and keeping them updated on any and all progress with regards to the fire,” said Cachman.

The Columbia Outdoor School also posted to their Facebook page, stating that heavy equipment has finished creating the fire guard, and if weather conditions remain the same, “BC Wildfires does not anticipate any concerns for Blue Lake Camp over the coming days.

