Blueprint for future crewed Mars Mission released

NASA’s upcoming Artemis Moon program can be seen as a practice run for an eventual crewed mission to Mars.

The strategy for achieving this daunting task was detailed in a revised list of planning objectives for Artemis and beyond.

On September 20, NASA released a blueprint for sending humans to Mars in the not-too-distant future. According to NASA’s “Moon to Mars” strategy, the space agency will use technology and skills acquired in Moon missions to launch a crewed Mars mission. That historic mission to the Red Planet is tentatively scheduled to launch in the late 2030s or early 2040s. The recently-released list of objectives spans, “multidisciplinary science, transportation and habitation, lunar and Martian infrastructure, operations, and a new domain: recurring tenets.”

The document breaks objectives down into five categories, recurring tenets, science, infrastructure, transportation and habitation and operations.

“We’re helping to steward humanity’s global movement to deep space,” said Jim Free, NASA’s associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.“The objectives will help ensure a long-term strategy for solar system exploration can retain constancy of purpose and weather political and funding changes.”

According to a NASA press release, the objectives reflect a “matured strategy” for developing a plan for, “sustained human presence and exploration throughout the solar system.”

