Bob McWhinnie Day at the Kimberley Skate Park

McWhinnie Day 2022 on a very rainy May day at the Kimberley Skate Park. Paul Rodgers photo.
Though weather was less than ideal, this year’s Bob McWhinnie Day still drew an enthusiastic crowd, with skaters, bikers and scooter riders, braving the cold and slick concrete to honour the former Kimberley City Councillor who was instrumental in the park being constructed over a decade ago.

This is an annual tradition that hasn’t been able to happen for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was live music throughout the day, a barbecue and a jam where all the riders had a chance to show off their best tricks.

All money raised from the event goes directly into supporting the skate park, maintaining it and adding amenities.

The most recent fundraising protect is to pave a metre around the perimeter of the park in order to keep gravel out of the bowls and provide more space for riding.

