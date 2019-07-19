Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

RCMP Major Crime unit is investigating an unusual pair of discoveries near the remote northern town of Dease Lake.

According to a RCMP press release, on July 19 police first responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the Stikine River Bridge on Hwy 37, 55 km south of the town. Members located the pickup still ablaze with no one inside.

A passing motorist then advised investigators on scene they had just spotted what they believed to be a body at a nearby pullout.

Dease Lake RCMP located the second scene and discovered the body of a deceased male.

READ MORE: Missing Oregon family found after possibly getting lost on purpose

Police are not releasing details of the truck or the victim.

It’s unclear if these two incidents are related. The Dease Lake RCMP investigation is ongoing with the support of North District Major Crime Unit and E Division Major Crime unit. The B.C. Coroners Service is also in the early stages of its investigation.

Dease Lake RCMP are asking for any witnesses who were in the area or may have dash-cam footage to come forward. If you have any information call Dease Lake RCMP 250-771-4111, North District Major Crimes at 250-613-6744, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The approximate location of the body.

Previous story
UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Just Posted

Four in custody after armed robbery, suspects linked to other recent crimes

Four people are in custody after Cranbrook RCMP responded to a robbery… Continue reading

Former Fernie Ghostrider re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Josh Teves has signed a two-year contract with the NHL team

Author to host book signing in Kimberley

The book ‘Lost’ tells the story of Kimberley local Paul Kerr who went missing on the Grey Creek Pass in 2015

Emergency services on scene of Kimberley accident

Police and emergency services are on scene of an accident in Kimberley… Continue reading

Stolen credit card suspect caught on video

Cranbrook RCMP investigating theft from vehicle

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

Weed Warrior: Common Tansy is toxic, but what’s with all the Oxeye Daisy & Foxtail Barley?

Pictured above: Common Tansy. Below. Red Columbine, Eastern Red Columbine, Foxtail Barley… Continue reading

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Most Read