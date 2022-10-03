Body of missing rafter recovered from Bugaboo Creek

The rafter had been missing since June 16

The body was recovered on Oct. 1, when the search was able to resume. (File photo)

The body of a solo rafter who was reported missing in mid-June has been recovered from Bugaboo Creek, according to RCMP.

The rafter was reported missing on June 16, with Search and Rescue conducting the initial search. The raft was located, but swift water meant the search was called off until levels receded and a safe search could be resumed.

The initial rescue included swift water technicians as well as ground searchers.

On Saturday , Oct. 1, water levels had receded enough for SAR to conduct a second search, where the body of the rafter was recovered.

Columbia Valley Search & Rescue, Golden SAR, Kimberly SAR and Glacier Helicopters all participated in the search.

BC Coroner Service has conduct of the investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

RCMP Briefs