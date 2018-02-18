Michael David Foster was reported missing on Feb. 16. (Submitted)

Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Revelstoke RCMP say the body of a missing skier has been found out of bounds at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in the Greely Creek drainage area.

The 24-year-old skier, identified as Michael David Foster, was reported missing Friday. His body was found by Revelstoke Search and Rescue after sunset at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Foster was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 16 after not showing up for work for three days in Airdrie, Alta. He was last known to have stayed at the Revelstoke Backpacker Hostel on Feb. 13 and had purchased a three-day pass for Revelstoke Mountain Resort for Feb. 13-15.

His blue truck was found in the resort’s parking lot, covered in “several days’ snow,” an RCMP news release said, “confirming the belief that he has been present in the community for awhile.” Foster was suspected to be skiing alone with minimal backcountry experience.

The Revelstoke RCMP are assisting the BC Coroners Service in the investigation into Foster’s death.

The RCMP remind those using the backcountry to be prepared and always carry extra food, water and a communication device. It is advisable to travel with others and to always notify a responsible person as to your expected time of return.

 

