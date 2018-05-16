Boil Water Notice issued for Kimberley

Turbidity readings are rising as temperatures go up. A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Kimberley.

With very warm temperatures driving the snow melt, turbidity readings in Mark Creek, which supplies Kimberley’s water, have risen. The latest reading is 6.74 ntu, which is considered poor quality.

Given that reading, the city of Kimberley issued a Boil Water Notice on Wednesday morning, May 16, 2018.

Turbidity is a measurement of water clarity and can be an indicator of a potential health risk. Water quality is considered to be good when turbidity levels are less than 1 ntu, fair when between 1 to 5 ntu and poor when greater than 5.

The City and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fits and vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated and stored in a clean, covered container. Customers may also choose to use bottled r distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Owners of public facilities must post Boil Water Notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public, or taps must be turned off.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your cooperation. IF you have any questions please contact he City of Kimberley at 250-427-9660 or visit www.kimberley.ca

