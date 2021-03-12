Const. James Grandy provided an update on the ongoing investigation into explosions in Penticton, including that they may have been going on for longer than previously thought. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Bombs may have been going off for months, say South Okanagan RCMP

Experts have been called in from the Lower Mainland to assist in the investigation

The explosions in Penticton may have been occurring for months, according to RCMP.

The ongoing investigation has led to the local RCMP bringing in additional experts from the Lower Mainland to assist.

Const. James Grandy with the Penticton Detachment spoke at a press conference on March 12 to give an update on the explosions that have rattled the community.

“It is quite possible given where we are in the investigation that these explosions have been heard may be for several months in fact,” said Grandy. “And that maybe people have not called them in or officers attended the area but did not locate these explosive devices.”

There have been calls over previous weeks regarding explosions, however, none have been confirmed to have been caused by a bomb at this point.

Following explosions on March 7, and then on March 8, RCMP responded and found the remnants of the devices responsible.

Both explosions, first at King’s Park soccer field and the second at Carmi Elementary, were both located away from any buildings, according to the RCMP, although the first did cause minor property damage to the bleachers at King’s Park.

Mounties say they have identified an area of interest near the second explosion that they are now investigating.

On the evening of March 11, the RCMP found an unexploded device behind Carmi Elementary School near Ellis Creek, with explosive experts detonating the device twice to ensure it was rendered inert.

This caused numerous calls to police and a flurry of concerns on social media.

The bombs are considered “unsophisticated devices” according to the RCMP, and not capable of being remotely detonated.

“I’m saying it’s a device that’s small in nature that anybody could be developing to experiment, setting off small explosions and that kind of thing,” said Grandy.

Grandy said that the RCMP hopes that whoever is experimenting with the explosives turns themselves in and if anybody knows who is responsible for them to contact the RCMP.

The RCMP is calling on all members of the public, if they hear a loud bang, to call 911 whether they believe it is a car-backfiring or the like so that the investigation can continue.

