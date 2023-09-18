Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be discussing drug decriminalization and public drug use in the opening session of the annual Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Bonnie Henry talks public drug use with B.C. mayors and councillors

Public health officer speaking as the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference opens

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be discussing drug decriminalization and public drug use in the opening session of the annual Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

More than 2,000 people are registered to attend the annual gathering of elected municipal leaders that concludes Friday with a speech by Premier David Eby.

The convention’s keynote speaker is John Herdman, former coach of the Canadian women’s and men’s national soccer teams.

UBCM president Jen Ford says the convention comes as communities tackle wildfires, housing woes, mental health and addictions, with some facing multiple emergencies.

She says municipal leaders are looking to the province to ease bureaucracy to access funds to make their communities safer from wildfires.

The B.C. government lifted the province’s state of emergency last week, saying cooler temperatures are reducing the risk of wildfires, which have burned a record area of almost 24,000 square kilometres.

READ ALSO: No evidence decriminalization has led to increase in public drug use

READ ALSO: Decriminalization meant to save lives in toxic drug crisis: Whiteside

public healthUBCM

Love The Kimberley Bulletin?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
City of Kimberley will be burning slash piles in October
Next story
Wildfires, opioids, homes on agenda at gathering of B.C.’s local leaders

Just Posted

The Horsethief Creek fire is classed as ‘being held’. RDEK file
RDEK provides regional fire update; one new start in Whiteswan area

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
OPINION: Arrow Lakes impacts top of mind in Columbia River Treaty negotiations

The Province has announced the $156 million replacement and upgrade of the Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home in Cranbrook. The project, which will be conducted in two phases, will include 148 new long-term care beds. Trevor Crawley photo.
B.C. announces $156M expansion and upgrade of long-term care facility in Cranbrook

Join a group drumming session in Kimberley and Cranbrook, October 3 and 4.
Know It All: Back in rhythm