Booth Creek fire near Cranbrook now under control

Smoke from the Booth Creek fire is highly visible from Cranbrook as well as Highway 95A. Pictured here is a plume of smoke visible from Wycliffe (Cranbrook Townsman file)

A fire northwest of Cranbrook is now listed as under control according to the BC Wildfire Service. The Booth Creek fire, located approximately 5.5 kilometres northwest of Cranbrook and about two kilometres north of New Lake, started on Friday, August 28 and is believed to be caused by lightning.

As of Monday, the fire is listed as 3.10 hectares and under control.

Another fire in the area, located near the Moyie River, is also listed as under control at 0.6 hectares in size. It was first listed on August 27 and is believed to be person caused.

Over the weekend there were several new fire starts in the region, including the Crahan Creek fire in the Sparwood area and the Bruce Creek fire west of Invermere.

The Crahan Creek fire is listed as under control at 0.17 hectares and is believed to be person caused, it started on August 29. The Bruce Creek fire is also listed as under control at 1.30 hectares and the suspected cause is unknown at this time, it started on August 28.

Meanwhile, crews continue to battle the Doctor Creek fire after it grew by approximately four square kilometres over the weekend. Wind gusts are the cause of the expedited growth and the fire is estimated to be about 58 square kilometres in size. The blaze is moving uphill to the west.

The evacuation order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area remains in place, as does the area restriction banning any public from accessing the area.

