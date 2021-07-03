Bootleg fire near Kimberley under control, crews responding to Moyie River fire

BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire in the Moyie River region southwest of Cranbrook on Friday afternoon. Chad St. Pierre Photography photo.

A wildfire burning west of Kimberley in the Bootleg area is now under control, following response from the BC Wildfire Service over the last 24 hours.

The Bootleg fire, less than a hectare in size, was reported Friday afternoon, drawing a response from aircraft and ground personnel resources, according to the Southeast Fire Centre.

Another wildfire reported Friday is burning southwest of Cranbrook in the Moyie River and Lumberton region.

That fire, initially reported at 10 hectares, is closer to 20 hectares in size, not because of overnight growth, but due to more accurate mapping, says Kelsey Winter, a fire information officer with the Southeast Fire Centre.

There are 17 firefighters responding to the fire as of Saturday, with water skimmer aircraft in support. Progress was made in getting guard around the fire on Friday, with further work continuing on Saturday.

“There was zero growth on it overnight, so they’re feeling pretty good,” said Winter.

Skimmers are using Moyie Lake as a water source, and anyone using the water for recreation is encouraged to stay out of the way of aircraft using the lake to refill water tanks.

The Moyie River fire is also suspected to be lightning-caused, as a thunderstorm rolled through the region earlier this week.