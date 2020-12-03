Bootleg Gap Golf Course sold to Simkins Golf Management for $3 million

Bootleg Gap Golf Course has been sold to Simkins Golf Management Inc. for $3 million.

After the decision was made to sell back in October 2019, Council has finalized the agreement for Bootleg Gap Golf Course to be sold to Simkins Golf Management Inc.

According to a City press release issued Thursday, Dec. 3, the sale will be completed on Jan. 31, pending all conditions being met, for a total of $3 million.

“The Simkins Family is excited to be purchasing Bootleg Gap Golf from the City of Kimberley,” said Trevor Simkins on behalf of Simkins Golf Management Inc. Simkins served as general manager and head professional at the course.

“We are confident that our combined 60 years in the golf industry will bring unique value and vision to the continued success of Bootleg Gap Golf,” Simkins continued. “We will continue to offer a locally owned and operated golf course which will appeal to both visitors; an affordable, well maintained course which offers a welcoming atmosphere. Our goal is to have Bootleg Gap Golf continue to be an entity which Kimberley is proud of.”

The course was first offered for sale in late 2019 through a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process. Proceeds from the $3 million sale will be directed to the Kimberley Land Development Reserve Fund, to be used for future land purchases or improvement, as well as other capital upgrades.

Mayor Don McCormick said he is “thrilled” the Simkins family are to be the new owners of the course, with the City adding that they are “grateful to the Bootleg Gap Golf Society for many years of exceptional management on of the golf course.”

“Trevor Simkins is doing an awesome job of managing the business, and this means that it is business as usual for the golf course and the community experience going forward,” McCormick said. “The City bolsters its land development reserve fund without a material change to this community asset.

“It is a big win for all concerned.”

The City added that all parties wish to reassure the people of Kimberley that public access to the course will be maintained throughout the off season for people and their pets through a Public Access Right of Way.

READ MORE: City to sell Bootleg Gap Golf Course and Riverside Campground

