Bootleg Gap raises nearly $4000 for Kimberley Food Bank

Sales of all Rec 9 green fees from last day of season donated

Trevor and Harold Simkins present a cheque for $3937.50 to Barry Cummins of the Kimberley Food Bank. Paul Rodgers photo.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, the last day of the golf season at Bootleg Gap, the club’s owners decided to donate every green fee from the Rec 9 course that day to the Kimberley Food Bank, plus give golfers the option to purchase another round for next year with that money being donated as well.

The idea proved to be a huge success, bolstered by sunny, 15 degree late October weather, and Bootleg wound up raising $3937.50.

“We were really extremely happy with the turnout, we had parking up the main entrance because people couldn’t find parking spots because it was so busy,” said Trevor Simkins, manager and head pro. “So I think it just shows how nice of a day it was, people wanted to golf, but they also wanted to support the Food Bank.”

“Couldn’t have been better,” added his father Harold. “It was a wonderful day.”

Earlier this year, Bootleg Gap also held its inaugural Founders Tournament, where they raised another $1400 for the Food Bank. Simkins says it’s likely they’ll pick a different local charity each year going forward.

“Every donation is greatly appreciated and Bootleg has gone above and beyond what we’ve anticipated,” said Kimberley Food Bank manager Barry Cummins.

“And same with the residents of Kimberley, they’ve been overwhelmingly supportive and have stepped up their game to help the Food Bank this last year and a half due to COVID. Way more than we would have ever thought possible, and it’s greatly appreciated and we thank everybody, especially organizations like Bootleg here, who again have gone above and beyond our wildest dreams.”

Heading into this winter, Simkins has some exciting developments coming for Bootleg Gap Golf Course, as he intends to bring in golf simulators and create a year-round golfing space for Kimberley. More on that to come.

