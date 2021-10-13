Bootleg Gap to donate all last-day Rec 9 green fees to Food Bank

Trevor Simkins, general manager and head professional at Bootleg Gap Golf Course (left) and his son Preston present Barry Cummins, President of the Kimberley Food Bank with a cheque for $1400, raised at the first annual Founders Tournament. Paul Rodgers photo.

The last day of the golf season isn’t something typically celebrated by avid golfers, but this year you can at least put your last round green fees toward a good cause. On Sunday, Oct. 17, the last day of their season, Bootleg Gap will donate every green fee purchased for their Rec 9 to the Kimberley Food Bank.

Earlier this year Bootleg Gap raised $1400 for the Food Bank with their inaugural Founders Tournament and this is another new opportunity they’ve come up with to give back to the community.

READ MORE: First Annual Bootleg Gap Founders Tournament raises $1400 for Kimberley Food Bank

General manager and head pro Trevor Simkins said the course had an excellent year, despite a bit of a tough start in May and June due to the lack of traffic from Alberta.

July, August and September, however, were some of the best months they’ve ever had and Simkins said he anticpates next year to be even busier, especially if those golfers who haven’t been able to travel the past two years make the trip out.

“Because we’ve had a good year, we want to do our part and help out a local charity,” Simkins told the Bulletin. “I think moving forward, each year we’ll choose a different charity and try to raise some money through our Founders Tournament and through this last day of golf on the Rec 9.”

The course is currently running on discounted rates, so the Rec 9 costs $17 to play, and all of that will go straight to the Food Bank.

Additionally, Bootleg is giving players the option to purchase another green fee for next year, for a total of $30, with that extra money also going to the Food Bank.

“We’re going to donate all the money that year and we’re going to hopefully donate another 100 rounds for next year and raise, if we could raise a couple more thousand dollars that will be a pretty good year overall for us,” Simkins said.

As well as having a great season of golf, Simkins said that the overall health and condition of the course is looking great heading into the off season.

“We’re very confident that the health of the turf grass at this time, compared to even last year, because of our late opening, we’ve really turned the corner and the golf course was in excellent shape from the spring on and again, the grass is healthy enough to survive an average winter.

“Hopefully we have lots of snow and cool temperatures because that’s kind of want to see here, but we feel very confident, our family and the superintendent Pat McTeer and the assistant superintendent Marc Lilley, they’re confident and they’ve done a fantastic job this year to get the course where it needs to be to survive another winter.”



