File photo (Jill Hayward photo)

Gang of turkeys attack B.C. man, breaking both his hips and a finger

RCMP told the birds are scheduled to ‘receive the death penalty for their crimes’

A Shuswap man was seriously injured after being attacked by a rooster and turkeys.

On July 28, Chase RCMP was asked to check on the well-being of someone at a home in Celista. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been attacked by some angry birds. The man had already received medical attention.

His injuries included two broken hips, a broken finger and multiple lacerations.

Police were told that the birds in question have already been scheduled to receive the “death penalty for their crimes,” said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

It is not known if implicated turkeys will be served at this Thanksgiving dinner.

READ MORE: Driver frightened by pursuer after ‘common driving error’ on Highway 1 near Chase

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

birdsTurkey

Previous story
Man hits million-dollar jackpot at Kelowna casino
Next story
B.C. private clinics received $393M in government contracts over the last 6 years: report

Just Posted

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair has been cancelled again this year. Bulletin file
Kimberley Community Fall Fair cancelled

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
Police investigating after cyclist injured in vehicle collision

Riders are pictured on one of the many trails in the East Kootenay trail network. (Photos courtesy David Bennison and Katie de Bruycker)
Cranbrook Gravel Grind bike race to showcase Cranbrook’s trail network

Nigel Kitto has served two terms on Kimberley City Council. City of Kimberley file
Nigel Kitto says he won’t run again for Kimberley Council